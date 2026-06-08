Manny Diaz bolsters Duke's trenches with two major commitments from weekend visitors

It's been an unbelievable week on the recruiting trail for Manny Diaz and Duke. The Blue Devils entered last week with only seven total commitments and a recruiting class that ranked in the mid-50s.

Fast forward just over a week, and Duke is up to 15 total commitments and has a class that is threatening to break into the Top 25 of the composite rankings.

The first official visit weekend of the summer was fruitful. The second is proving to be the same.

On Sunday, Duke landed back-to-back commitments from priority targets in the trenches. First, 3-star EDGE Adriel Rojas from Cumming, Georgia, pledged to the Blue Devils:

Per IG, Adriel Rojas has committed to Duke.



6-4, 220-pound DE from Georgia is a high-3-star on Rivals.



First of ?? from this weekend's official visitor list. https://t.co/bym3r8H4xR pic.twitter.com/S2YaApQB8F — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) June 7, 2026

Shortly thereafter, 3-star offensive tackle Gavin Milton from Greensboro, North Carolina, announced his commitment to Duke on social media, too:

Duke's second commit of the night, again from this weekend's visitors.



Gavin Milton, an OT from Greensboro (Grimsley), is on board. https://t.co/nlPZQU8FNI pic.twitter.com/12HMxT695C — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) June 8, 2026

Duke lands commitments from Adriel Rojas and Gavin Milton to bolster 2027 recruiting class

Rojas is rated as the No. 476 overall player in the composite, but had an impressive list of offers. His 247 page lists offers from Alabama, Georgia Tech, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC, among numerous others. He was highly sought-after and committed to Duke one week after taking an official visit to ACC rival Georgia Tech.

Milton's recruitment was an All-ACC affair. He visited Georgia Tech last week, too, and had a trip planned to Virginia next week after visiting the home state Blue Devils this weekend. Diaz and company got it done before he could make another trip, as they have done with many others already in this cycle.

Milton also held offers from other Power Four programs, including Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia. He's got great size and athleticism at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, and is ranked as the No. 612 overall player in the composite.

It was another big visitor weekend for Duke, and the commitments might not be done coming in. There are others, including WR Jonathan Dillon and S Elijah Burns-Crump, who the Blue Devils held major leads for coming into their official visits.

Right now, the rest of the summer is relatively light from an official visitor standpoint. Diaz and his staff have done pretty much everything they've set out to do in the 2027 cycle. They are approaching filling up the spots they wanted to fill, which would mean the goal between now and December is hanging on to all these commitments while potentially trying to uncover a diamond or two in the rough that have breakout senior seasons.