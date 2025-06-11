Manny Diaz lands in-state 3-star WR over Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and more

Duke head coach Manny Diaz received his sixth commitment from the class of 2026 on Tuesday when three-star wide receiver Brody Keefe committed to him and the Duke Blue Devils. Keefe, who is a North Carolina native, is the No. 26 athlete in the state and the No. 86 wideout in the nation.

Keefe committed to the Blue Devils over the NC State Wolfpack, Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and many other top-tier programs in the country.

The young wide receiver took six visits to South Carolina but took only one official visit this summer, which was to Durham. He also visited the Buckeyes five times and the Volunteers three times, but still chose to stay home and play for the Duke Blue Devils.

“Staying home!" Keefe said. "Duke family, let’s work.”

Keefe grew up in Charlotte, NC, just over two hours away from Durham and under three hours from Raleigh, which is home to NC State.

Diaz has received five three-star commitments from the 2026 recruiting class, including defensive lineman Ayden Cain, quarterback Terry Walker III, edge rusher Dane Bathurst, and defensive lineman Chadwicke Cannon. Sean Stover, an interior offensive lineman, is the only four-star prospect in Duke's recruiting class so far.

Last year, Diaz brought in the No. 34 recruiting class in the nation, which ranked sixth in the ACC. Following Keefe's commitment, Duke's class of 2026 commits is only the No. 54 group in the country, ranking 13th in the conference.

With the big-time commitment from Keefe, as well as quarterback Walker, the Blue Devils and Diaz could expect to see more high-profile recruits turning their attention towards Duke.