Duke football lands commit from big-time two-way athlete
Versatility is always a plus in sports. That's what the Duke football team is getting in its latest commitment in the class of 2025.
Thursday, two-way athlete Kolbe Harmon announced on social media that he's committed to the Blue Devils. This is a big get for Manny Diaz and his program.
A wide receiver and defensive back, the 5-foot-11, 165-pound native of Tennessee is the No. 20 player in Tennessee. In addition to Duke, he has offers from the likes of Michigan, Miami, Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana, Penn State, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and others.
What's interesting is that no one knows for certain where Harmon will play at Duke. He's listed on most recruiting sites as a wide receiver but he could also be a defensive back at the college level.
"Most schools see me as a DB," Harmon said in an interview with The Tennessean during the spring. "There's a couple that see me as an athlete or receiver. I love both positions. ... Ultimately, I wanna get on the field and be set up for the big league, where I play best at or where they see me best at."
Of course, with Diaz being a defensive-minded head coach, it isn't hard to imagine Harmon winding up on that side of the football. On the other hand, there are three corners already committed to the Blue Devils in the class of 2025.
Meanwhile, there are only two wide receivers currently in Duke's recruiting haul. Could Harmon's eventual landing spot be decided by the roster numbers at each position?
Duke's current class has 22 players. It sits at No. 22 nationally according to 247Sports.com. That's only going to improve if Diaz continues to add players of Harmon's caliber.