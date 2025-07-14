3-star WR commitment adds juice to Duke's lackluster 2026 recruiting class

With the No. 53 recruiting class in the nation, Manny Diaz's class of 2026 commitments currently leaves a lot to be desired. However, over the weekend, Diaz and the Duke Blue Devils picked up an exciting three-star prospect to boost the incoming offensive unit.

Three-star wide receiver Kavon Conciauro committed to Duke, becoming the highest-rated three-star in the Blue Devils' recruiting class.

Conciauro became the second-highest rated prospect in the class, only trailing four-star interior offensive lineman Sean Stover, who committed to Duke in November of last year. The young wideout was the 17th player in the class to commit to the Blue Devils.

Conciauro shared a big reason why he committed to the Blue Devils over other programs that had sent him offers, including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, and more. That reason? The education that Duke University offers, sharing that he believes a degree from the prestigious university will set him up for the rest of his life (on and off the football field).

According to On3 and Rivals, Conciauro is the No. 53 recruit out of the state of Georgia and is the No. 73 wide receiver in the class. So far, he is one of three wide receivers to commit to the Blue Devils from the upcoming class.

Kavon Conciauro adds to Duke's 2026 receiving corps

Kavon Conciauro, three-star wide receiver

DeShawn Spencer, three-star wide receiver

Brody Keefe, three-star wide receiver

Beyond the three wideouts, Diaz has yet to earn a commitment from a tight end in the class of 2026. However, he has landed two three-star running backs, including CJ Givers and Jayvian Tanelus. He also earned a commitment from three-star quarterback Terry Walker III, who continues to impress the country after committing to the Blue Devils.

Diaz's class of 2026 ranks 13th in the ACC, seven spots lower than his class of 2025 recruits. Overall, the 17 prospects who have committed to Duke have an average rating of 85.35, which is just 2.16 points lower than the previous year.