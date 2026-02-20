Manny Diaz has Duke in the running for elite in-state WR with official visit on the books

Over the last two years, the Duke Blue Devils and head coach Manny Diaz have been hot on the recruiting trail for four-star wide receiver Anthony Roberts.

During that stretch, he has taken seven trips to Durham, which just happens to be a mere 40 minutes away from his hometown of Rolesville, NC. Now, Roberts has lined up his first official visit with the Blue Devils, which is only his second OV on the calendar so far.

Earlier this week, Roberts announced that he would take an official visit to Duke over the weekend of June 5, marking a step in the right direction for him and the Blue Devils. He will also take an official visit to Virginia Tech on June 12 and unofficial visits to Virginia, Wake Forest, and Rutgers this spring.

4-star WR Anthony Roberts keeps Duke in the mix

Now, don't get too far out over your skis; the Blue Devils aren't the only team that Roberts has paid visits to. He has also taken four trips to Chapel Hill to see the UNC Tar Heels, two trips to Raleigh to visit the NC State Wolfpack, and more than a dozen other unofficial visits across the country.

However, Duke and Diaz are undeniably in a great spot when it comes to the recruiting process of the four-star wideout from the class of 2027.

"Duke, they were my first offer," Roberts told On3's Steve Wilftong. "They just came off an ACC championship win. They’re still showing love from day one and being consistent in my recruitment."

Currently, On3 has given Duke a 39.7 percent chance of landing Roberts' commitment, which he has yet to set a decision date for. However, not far behind are the Tar Heels, with a 20.1 percent chance.

So far, Diaz has earned just one commitment from the class of 2027: King Kalama, a three-star offensive lineman from Pfafftown, NC, who committed to the Blue Devils in December. The commitment of a blue-chip prospect like Roberts could propel Duke's class up the rankings.