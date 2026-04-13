Luke Kennard extends Duke's impressive NBA streak from beyond the arc

With much of the attention on the transfer portal and what Duke's roster will look like next season, the Blue Devils in the NBA continue to represent - especially from beyond the arc. Despite never really finding a long-term home in the NBA, Luke Kennard has remained one of the league's most efficient shooters throughout his nine-year career.

To no surprise, his elite shooting was on full display once again this season. Kennard, for the third time in his NBA career, led the league in three-point percentage, showing his value as a knockdown shooter by posting an impressive 47.8% clip from deep and earning a spot in the coveted 50-40-90 club.

Luke Kennard this season:



53.3% FG

47.8% 3PT

91.3% FT



One of the most efficient seasons ever. pic.twitter.com/QA76s3Nfd0 — Real App (@realapp) April 13, 2026

That isn't an isolated case for former Blue Devils at the next level. Duke has been producing elite NBA shooters for quite some time now, and that trend doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Blue Devils extend their run of NBA three-point percentage leaders

If there's one area Duke has consistently produced at the NBA level, it's shooting. Kennard's season is just the latest example of that, extending Duke's streak of a former Blue Devil leading the NBA in three-point percentage to five years.

NBA 3PT% leaders



2026: Luke Kennard

2025: Seth Curry

2024: Grayson Allen

2023: Luke Kennard

2022: Luke Kennard



2026 NBA 3PT Made Leader:

Kon Knueppel



Best shooters go to Duke. pic.twitter.com/lf7cHrqK5v — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) April 13, 2026

To put the streak in perspective, no school has held that title in consecutive years since Creighton's Kyle Korver did it in back-to-back seasons in 2013-14 and 2014-15. Doing it in consecutive seasons is impressive enough; five years in a row is downright ridiculous, and that streak could very well continue to grow.

While Kennard led the league in three-point percentage, another Blue Devil did the same in a different category from beyond the arc. Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel led the league in three-pointers made with 273, setting multiple shooting records along the way. With what Knueppel has shown so far, he looks like the next Blue Devil capable of extending that streak to six years.