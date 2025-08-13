Landen King should make SportsCenter's Top 10 with this astonishing play

After two years with the Auburn Tigers and two years with the Utah Utes, veteran tight end Landen King is ready to make Durham his home and his name known.

King transferred to play for the Duke Blue Devils after two (less than ideal) seasons with the Utes and just made an in-practice play that should put his name on the map.

Fellow transfer Darian Mensah, who is nearly cemented as Duke's starting quarterback, threw a dime in King's direction. The tight end reached out his right arm and snagged the ball with just one hand, bringing it into his chest as he hit the ground.

The catch was worthy of a highlight reel on its own as true freshman safety Ma'khi Jones failed to create the pass breakup.

King has never had a jaw-dropping stat line throughout his first four seasons of collegiate football. However, the Blue Devils should be able to expect more from the large-frame tight end.

What can Blue Devils expect from Landen King?

King is listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, a massive target for Mensah to throw to downfield. Over the last four years, King has earned 303 yards and five touchdowns on just 23 receptions. That's well over 13.1 yards per catch, and nearly a touchdown every five catches.

If Mensah can find a good way to utilize his veteran tight end, the 13.2 yards per reception should skyrocket this season.

Duke tight end depth chart

TE1: Landen King , transfer redshirt senior

, transfer redshirt senior TE2: Henry Belin IV, redshirt junior

TE3: Jake Taylor, redshirt junior

TE4: Vance Bolyard, redshirt sophomore

TE5: Tony Boggs, redshirt sophomore

King will likely step into the TE1 role, especially after his incredible catch at practice this week, leading an extremely deep room of experienced tight ends.

Also read: Picture-perfect INT for Landan Callahan will have Duke fans hyped for the season

The Blue Devils are scheduled to begin their 2025 campaign with an at-home matchup against the Elon Phoenix on Thursday, Aug. 28. The matchup is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ and ACC Extra.