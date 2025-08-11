Picture-perfect INT for Landan Callahan will have Duke fans hyped for the season

Last season, Duke defensive back Landan Callahan played in just one game for the Blue Devils, earning a singular assisted tackle against the Elon Phoenix.

Now, before his redshirt freshman season in Durham has even kicked off, Callahan has made a play that was worthy of being on anyone's highlight reel.

During one of the final in-practice scrimmages before the season was underway, Callahan went up for the ball on double coverage and ripped it away from the receiver's reach. He then proceeded to turn around and seemingly run the ball all the way back for a pick-six.

Even if you're not a big-time Duke fan, the play would quite simply have to get you amped about the upcoming season.

Now, Callahan isn't necessarily the talk of the town when it comes to Duke's defensive secondary this season, as veteran safety Terry Moore and cornerback Chandler Rivers are projected to be two of the best defensive backs in the country.

Both Moore and Rivers were included on the preseason watchlist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which goes to the best defensive player in the nation, as well as being listed on the All-ACC preseason roster.

However, the promise that young defensive back Callahan is showing should make Duke fans feel good about the future of the defense, even once Moore and Rivers move on to the next level.

Stars like transfer quarterback Darian Mensah and other veteran players are projected to fill the starting roles for head coach Manny Diaz, but people shouldn't be shocked to see the Blue Devils sub in younger faces from time to time this season.

The Duke Blue Devils and their defensive secondary are scheduled to kick off the 2025 season with an at-home matchup against the Elon Phoenix at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 28. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and ACC Extra.