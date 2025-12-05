Lack of production from this Duke basketball freshman could be worrying sign for the future

The Duke basketball program has begun the 2025-26 season at 9-0, the longest win streak to start a season in Jon Scheyer's tenure. However, there are certainly holes in this Blue Devils squad, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. Duke has lacked a consistent second scoring option in several games against high-major opponents, and much of the offense down the stretch has revolved around freshman phenom Cam Boozer in the post. Boozer went for 35 points in Duke's win over No. 25 Arkansas and 29 in the win over No. 15 Florida, but the overwhelming reliance on Boozer to create his own offense is not a recipe for long term success.

Outside of Boozer, none of Duke's rookies have particularly come onto the scene as consistent threats on the offensive side of the ball. However, the lack of production from one rookie, Boozer's twin brother Cayden, is beginning to become worrisome. Cayden Boozer has been essentially a non-factor in several of the Blue Devils' marquee matchups, and with the only other true point guard on the roster being Caleb Foster, who isn't a volume scorer himself, Scheyer will need more from Cayden as the season goes on.

Cayden Boozer's nonexistence in big time games could become major issue for Duke basketball

In Boozer's defense, he hasn't played a surplus of minutes in some of Duke's matchups against marquee opponents, but when he's been on the floor, he hasn't produced at a high level offensively.

Cayden Boozer stat lines against high major opponents this season:

vs. No. 15 Florida: 2 points, 2 assists on 1-of-1 shooting from the field in 10 minutes

vs. No. 25 Arkansas: 0 points, 1 rebound on 0-of-2 shooting from the field in 8 minutes

vs. No. 21 Kansas: 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists on 3-of-5 shooting from the field in 24 minutes

vs. Texas: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists on 0-of-1 shooting from the field in 14 minutes

Now, it's not like Boozer is solely bringing the team down, and he can't help it if he's not getting serious minutes in high-major games. But the point guard position was one of the biggest question marks for the Blue Devils heading into the season, and Scheyer will need more production from Boozer down the line for this team to reach its highest potential. Caleb Foster's stat lines won't exactly jump out at anyone either, but he's been the Blue Devils' best perimeter defender and uses that side of the ball to heavily impact the game.

Besides Cam Boozer, all of Duke's freshmen have dealt with early season struggles. But with the lack of offensive firepower at the point guard position, Cayden Boozer will need to step up as the regular season rolls along.