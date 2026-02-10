Kon Knueppel reaches incredible milestone just 53 games into his career

Less than a year ago, former Duke guard Kon Knueppel was helping to lead the Blue Devils to their appearance in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

Then, he was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and has since proven he was well worth that spot in the draft order (if not deserving of better).

Kon Knueppel continues to be unstoppable on offense

Last night, Knueppel reached an incredible milestone, especially with how early it is in his career, as he and the Charlotte Hornets took on the Detroit Pistons. Just 53 games into his time in the NBA, Knueppel has already reached 1,000 points.

Knueppel wasn't someone that many NBA experts and analysts had as one of the top picks in last year's draft, despite the fact that he was one of the starting guards for Duke as a true freshman. Throughout his rookie season, he has taken every advantage to prove those people wrong.

He has been one of the best three-point shooters in the league this season, and that continued against Detroit, racked up 20 points with five made three-pointers against the Pistons to reach 1,003 points in his rookie season.

So far this season, Knueppel has already amassed 291 rebounds (5.5 per game), 188 assists (3.5 APG), 35 steals (0.7 SPG), and 12 blocks (0.2 BPG).

Right alongside his former Duke teammate Cooper Flagg, Knueppel's campaign this year has made him one of the frontrunners for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.

With 29 games remaining in the regular season, and Knueppel averaging 18.9 points per appearance, the former Blue Devil could easily tack on another 500 points to his rookie total before the postseason even starts.

Up next, Knueppel and the Hornets will take on the Atlanta Hawks, whom they beat just a few days ago. Charlotte and Atlanta are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 11, and Knueppel will undeniably be a key player in the game.