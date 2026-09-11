Khaman Maluach has the opportunity to Wally Pipp another former Duke big man

Former Duke big man Mark Williams suffered a torn labrum in a recent offseason workout. The injury required surgery, and according to ESPN, Williams is expected to miss several months.

That's a difficult blow for Williams, who is coming off a season in which he played a career-high 60 games after getting traded to the Phoenix Suns from the Charlotte Hornets. Williams signed a fully guaranteed three-year, $38 million deal to return to Phoenix this offseason.

But when he gets back on the court, his starting spot might not be there waiting for him, thanks to another former Duke center.

Khaman Maluach, who had a breakthrough 2nd Summer League, now has a golden opportunity ahead of him with Williams out. Whether the Suns are ready to hand the starting job to Maluach yet remains to be seen, but he's going to have to play a significant role with Williams on the mend.

Khaman Maluach is in line for a major role for the Phoenix Suns with Mark Williams injured

Maluach's rookie year was a transition season for the former Duke star. He won't turn 20 for another three days. His transition was never going to be seamless. But he's obviously taken a leap heading into his second season.

Maluach was terrific in Summer League, showing his versatile skill set. His athletic ability has always been obvious, along with a high defensive ceiling. But this summer he displayed an improved shot from the outside that could really take his game to another level.

With Williams out, the starting five spot in Phoenix will come down to Maluach and former Marquette big man Oso Ighodaro. Ighodaro played all 82 games for the Suns a season ago, logging 24 starts. He's a solid player, but Maluach obviously brings a higher ceiling to the position and could potentially be a real difference-maker for the Suns on the interior.

Phoenix was one of the NBA's bigger surprises last season. After trading Kevin Durant, not many expected the Suns to be a playoff contender. They ultimately landed the 8-seed in the West and have some intriguing young pieces like Maluach who could help them start moving up in the conference hierarchy.

Williams and Maluach can give the Suns an intriguing big-man tandem once Williams returns from injury. Maluach is a guy the franchise is high on after using the No. 10 pick in the draft on him. Don't be surprised if he seizes control of the starting role and doesn't give it back when Williams returns in a few months.