Caleb Wilson trolls Duke with the UNC showdown right around the corner

The first Duke-North Carolina rivalry matchup is just days away, and the distaste between the two perennial powerhouses is as apparent as ever.

With each team having a star freshman on the roster, there is a ton of excitement building around the game, not to mention that ESPN's College GameDay is coming to town before tip-off.

UNC's star freshman Caleb Wilson has turned the heat up a notch, taking to social media to trash-talk the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils three days before the game.

"WEAR THE BETTER BLUE AND BE EARLY AND LOUD," Wilson wrote on X, adding "BEAT DUKE" as a hashtag.

Caleb Wilson trash talking the Blue Devils is commical

Of course, Duke's star freshman Cameron Boozer is one of the best players in the country, much less one of the best freshmen. Wilson talking smack before ever sharing a court with Boozer may set the Tar Heels' freshman up for failure on Saturday.

WEAR THE BETTER BLUE AND BE EARLY AND LOUD #BEATDUKE🩵 pic.twitter.com/kHzz13yp4z — Caleb Wilson (@CalebWilson2025) February 4, 2026

So far this season, Boozer has averaged 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. Just a little ways up the road in Chapel Hill, Wilson has only averaged 20.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.

Not to mention, highly defensive-minded Duke freshman Dame Sarr could easily hold Wilson to minimal stats in the matchup.

Simply put, his overzealous attitude before facing Duke for the first time in his life might trip him up once the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels actually take the court.

College GameDay is set to start the day in Chapel Hill at 10 a.m. ET, and the teams aren't scheduled to tip off until 6:30 p.m., with the game airing on ESPN.