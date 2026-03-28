Kara Lawson got her get back on the LSU Tigers but did it respectfully

Less than three months ago, the Duke Blue Devils and the LSU Tigers met for the first time this season. It ended in a shockingly dominant win for the Tigers.

During the game, LSU star Flau'jae Johnson was seen shouting in the direction of Duke head coach Kara Lawson, who had coached Johnson on Team USA in the Summer Olympics. While Johnson apologized and shared that she had "nothing but the utmost respect" for Lawson, it didn't sit well with the Blue Devils.

Flau'jae was chirping at Kara Lawson and Duke after this 3️⃣



She was hyped after her game sealing bucket 😤 pic.twitter.com/OaUHuL9MZY — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2025

Last night, the two teams met for a second time this season, and it ended in an incredible win for the Blue Devils, advancing them to the Elite Eight and sending the Tigers home.

Afterward, Lawson displayed nothing but respect, class, and grace toward Johnson, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, and the rest of the team.

“In moments of victory or defeat, I think it’s really important to be respectful. Whether we win or lose, we’re going to have respectful interaction," Lawson said. "Your time to congratulate and show respect... Respect the people you play against. We want to be a program that wins with class and loses with class.”

Kara Lawson & Duke upset LSU, Kim Mulkey, & Flau'jae Johnson

No, the point of the game wasn't revenge, but oh, how sweet it is to get to defeat a team in the NCAA Tournament, especially when they beat you (and did it with less class) in the regular season.

After the game, Lawson and Johnson even shared a moment where they seemed to tell each other that they loved one another, and yes, Johnson shared the sentiment.

Flau’jae and Kara Lawson shared a nice moment after the game. Flau’jae said “I love you too” pic.twitter.com/pmrzQYWNhL — correlation (@nosyone4) March 28, 2026

Dukes secured the 87-85 victory over LSU with a buzzer-beater three-point shot by Ashlon Jackson. With the win, Lawson and the Blue Devils advanced to the Elite Eight, where they would face the No. 1-seed UCLA Bruins.

On Sunday, March 29, the Blue Devils and the Bruins would tip off at 3 p.m. ET, and the matchup would be aired on ABC. The winner would advance to the Final Four.