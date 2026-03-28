Ashlon Jackson's insane buzzer-beater lifts Duke past LSU and into the Elite Eight

What a night for Duke basketball.

A few hours after the men's team took down St. John's 80-75 to advance to the Elite Eight, the women's team decided to one-up them.

Not only did the women's team avenge a regular-season loss to LSU on Friday night, it did so in the most dramatic of fashions.

After a nearly four-minute scoring drought that saw Duke blow a nine-point lead and trail by one point, the Blue Devils had one chance to win the game with 2.6 seconds to play.

Off the inbounds pass, Ashlon Jackson made a move, pump-faked, and then fired a three as time expired that went all the way around the rim and down to give Duke an 87-85 win over 2-seeded LSU, punching their ticket to the Elite Eight alongside the men:

DUKE BUZZER-BEATER VS. LSU TO ADVANCE TO THE ELITE EIGHT 🚨



WHAT AN ENDING 😱 pic.twitter.com/gvqYaJ8gIe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 28, 2026

“My teammates and my coaches, they trust me… Just having that faith from them, that belief from them, that’s all I needed," Jackson said after the game.

Duke womens' basketball advances to Elite Eight with thrilling win over LSU

Kara Lawson owes Jackson a debt of gratitude. Because that shot at the buzzer saved Lawson from a lot of heat amid what had been a pretty epic collapse by the Blue Devils up until that point.

But Jackson's shot changed the narrative, and nobody will remember how poorly the Blue Devils played down the stretch. Her shot is all that people will remember.

The improbable win at the buzzer sends Duke into a potential buzzsaw on Sunday against 1-seeded UCLA. The Bruins are 34-1 on the season and annihilated the Blue Devils by 30 points during the regular season.

This will be another chance of redemption for Lawson and her team, but it'll take more than just one improbable shot for Duke to have a chance at pulling a big upset.