If you're wondering what Duke's yellow shoes are all about, here's your answer

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils hosted the Boston College Eagles in a mid-week conference game, and quite a few fans noticed something rather unusual: the Blue Devils were wearing yellow shoes.

Now, Duke's colors are blue and white, and maybe you could include black or navy on a given week. But, really, it's just blue and white. So, why in the world was the entire team wearing yellow shoes ahead of the ACC matchup?

Well, legendary Duke player Jayson Tatum, who played for the Blue Devils from 2016 until 2017, donated his most recent sneaker, the JT4s.

Jayson Tatum gifts entire Duke roster and staff with JT4s

Not only were the players rocking the sneaker, but staff and coaches were wearing the bright yellow shoes as well.

Of further note, Tatum's shoe is a model of Jordan'. Yes, as in Michael Jordan, who attended none other than North Carolina, Duke's biggest rival. In fact, it was the first time in Blue Devil history that the team was wearing Jordan-brand gear.

Of course, Tatum, who never won a title with the Blue Devils but just secured an NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics in 2024, was named as Duke's Chief Basketball Officer, a role that numerous basketball programs across the country have created recently.

Similarly, fellow NBA players Steph Curry is the General Manager for Davidson basketball, Trae Young is Oklahoma's Assistant GM, and Terance Mann is an AGM for the Florida State Seminoles.

This year, Tatum has already attended a handful of events in Durham, including the inner-team scrimmage known as the Countdown to Craziness before the actual season tips off.

By halftime, the Blue Devils were already up 45-27 and were seemingly unstoppable on the offensive end of the court. Maybe Tatum's shoes had something to do with it (or maybe Duke is just that good this year).