Jon Scheyer's favorite moment from ACC title game may have had nothing to do with basketball

Jon Scheyer has done it once again. In just his fourth year as the Duke Blue Devils' head coach, he has secured his second ACC Tournament Championship (and third regular-season conference title).

However, as he watched his players cut down the net and clipped off a piece of his own, the best moment was still yet to come.

During the post-game press conference, Scheyer had a special visitor in the audience, who got to ask a question of her own, despite not being an official member of the media (yet). Scheyer's daughter, Noa, who is just 8 years old, got to grill her dad after his conference championship win.

"How do you win every game?" Noa asked her dad.

Well, his answer not only made Noa grin from ear to ear, but it brought a smile to everyone in the room, including Scheyer himself.

Jon Scheyer and daughter share special moment after Duke beats UVA

"I win every game because I have the best daughter in the world, that's how," Scheyer said. "I love you."

Noa's question was the last one of the night, and before she even got to ask her adorable inquiry into her dad's success, Scheyer shared that he would bet it was going to be the best question of the entire press conference.

Jon Scheyer's daughter with the hard-hitting postgame presser question 😂



"How do you win every game?"



"I win every game because I have the best daughter in the world, that's how. I love you" 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CnR7OxgaL3 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 15, 2026

Of course, the humble man that Scheyer is, he made sure to remind Noa that his team actually had two losses this season.

Also read: Carlos Boozer reacted like any proud dad would after seeing his sons win Duke the ACC

With the ACC Championship victory over the Virginia Cavaliers, the Blue Devils improved to 32-2 overall, and even with those two tick marks in the loss column, their season is nothing to shrug or scoff at.

Duke has a long road ahead of them if they make their dreams come true this season (in other words, winning the National Championship). However, with more games come more wins, and now, if fans and Scheyer get their wish, more opportunities for Noa to ask even cuter questions.