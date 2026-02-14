Jon Scheyer's class of 2026 still reigns supreme after missing out on 5-star CG

Yes, it definitely stings to miss out on Jordan Smith Jr.

The five-star combo guard truly would have been the cherry on top of Duke's recruiting class of 2026. However, it is far from the end of the world. The Duke Blue Devils and head coach Jon Scheyer still have the No. 1 recruiting class in the world, even without Smith in the lineup.

With Deron Rippey Jr., Cameron Williams, Bryson Howard, and Maxime Meyer filling the Blue Devils' class to the brim with blue-chip talent, Duke is going to be just fine.

Duke doesn't need Jordan Smith Jr.

Smith is heading to Arkansas, where he will join the Razorbacks and head coach John Calipari, who have the No. 5 recruiting class of 2026, still a handful of spots behind Duke.

To put it into a better context, it's nearly impossible to meet the caliber of the Blue Devils' recruiting class, for yet another year in a row. Overall, Rippey, Williams, Howard, and Meyer hold a 69.16 point total from 247Sports' recruiting gradescale.

Michigan State's recruiting class, which ranks second in the nation, has a total of 67.31 points. Arkansas? Even with Smith's commitment, the Razorbacks' class of 2026 has just 65.45 points.

Found my home!!

Blessed to be apart of the family!!!#WPS pic.twitter.com/qlBsG6kq0E — Jordan Smith Jr (@sm23itty) February 14, 2026

Not to mention, this is Scheyer's third consecutive No. 1 recruiting class, with his class of 2023 ranking second (not too shabby).

Duke's program is known as one of the one-and-done teams in the country, with most freshmen heading straight to the NBA Draft after their first year in Durham. However, players leaving clearly isn't a problem for Scheyer.

Last year, Scheyer and the Blue Devils lost their entire starting lineup to the Draft, and they were still able to easily rebuild, holding a 22-2 overall record with a brand new starting five.

The moral of the story is that Duke is going to be just fine without Smith on the roster, and even if Scheyer has to rebuild his entire starting lineup for a second year in a row.