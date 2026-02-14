Jordan Smith Jr. commitment sheds light on potential Duke basketball roster decisions

Jordan Smith Jr. announced his commitment to Arkansans on Friday night as the Duke basketball team has officially missed on one of its biggest recruiting targets this circuit.

However, the Blue Devils pulling out of the sweepstakes for Smith Jr. could shed some light on potential decisions its current players will have to make this offseason.

Duke already made a major recruiting splash in the backcourt with 5-star guard Deron Rippey Jr., and many believe that commitment took the program out of the running for Smith Jr., the current No. 2 player in the country.

However, it also could mean the Blue Devils are looking at a logjam of minutes in its backcourt for the 2026-27 season.

With Rippey expected to get a lot of minutes and be in contention for a starting role, Duke also could return current junior Caleb Foster and freshman Cayden Boozer. Neither player is projected to be selected high in the NBA Draft if they opt to declare, but the transfer portal could be an option.

Cayden’s twin brother, Cameron Boozer, will be departing Duke after his rookie campaign as a projected Top 5 pick in the NBA Draft and at the beginning of the season some believed that both brothers would head to the NBA after one year in Durham.

However, it makes much more sense for Cayden Boozer to return to Duke for another season and potentially land a starting spot in the backcourt.

If Duke wants Foster and Boozer to return, they certainly have the funds to make it happen.

The Blue Devils have an interesting situation brewing with Dame Sarr, who also entered the season as a projected lottery pick but has fallen out of many mock drafts due to inconsistent play and a struggling offensive game. Another season at Duke could prove beneficial for his future and take away more minutes on the and/or in the backcourt.

It also leaves sophomore guard Darren Harris in a tough spot. Harris has seen seldom playing time in both of his seasons with the Blue Devils and with the influx of talent already coming to Duke next season, with the anticipated return of at least two backcourt players, he could opt to find another program that will give him more playing time in the transfer portal.

It’s the new-age question if coaches value freshmen, transfers, or returning players and Jon Scheyer has dipped his toe into all three pools during his time as Duke’s coach, but there is no substitute for bringing back players who are already familiar with your program and how things operate.

Duke will still have many things to figure out once the season comes to an end, but don’t be naïve those questions are already beginning to be answered.