Jon Scheyer was busy checking in on 5-star Duke targets over the weekend

The Duke Blue Devils have a little bit of a reprieve in the season at this time, with a week between games. The last time the Blue Devils took the court was on Saturday, January 17, and won't hit the floor again for another week on Saturday, January 24.

Head coach Jon Scheyer took advantage of the extra time between the games to check in on one Duke commit and another recruit that he is hoping to get to Durham. Scheyer was at Hoophall watching Duke commit Cam Williams and five-star Jordan Smith Jr, who has Duke in his top six teams when it comes to recruiting, according to On3's Joe Tipton.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer is currently watching five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. and Duke commit Cam Williams at Hoophall. https://t.co/bZ5ZlGwrzm — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) January 19, 2026

Smith Jr. had Duke in his top six schools along with Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Georgetown, and Syracuse. The five-star guard is ranked as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2026, the No. one guard in the class, and the No. 1 player in the state of Virginia, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Cameron "Cam" Wiliams is another five-star that have chosen the Blue Devils so far in his recruiting, committing back in November of 2025. The five-star power forward is the No. 4 player in the Class of 2026, the No. 1 power forward in the class, and the No. 1 player in the state of Arizona, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Scheyer checking in on his guys when he had some extra time in his schedule speaks volumes about what he thinks of Smith, but also that he cares about the guys who are committed to coming and playing for him. Duke has always been a program that brought in five-star talent, and it is clear that it makes a difference. Just look at what Cooper Flagg did for the Blue Devils last season.

A commitment from Smith Jr. would be huge for Scheyer, especially with Williams already heading to Durham as well. The Blue Devils will be awaiting the news from Smith any day now.