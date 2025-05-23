Jon Scheyer turns attention to class of 2026, contacts unbelievable 4-star SG

With four-star Sebastian Wilkins' decision day looming overhead, the Duke Blue Devils and head coach Jon Scheyer aren't taking their foot off the gas pedal when it comes to their class of 2026 recruits.

Most recently, it was reported that Scheyer and his staff had reached out to four-star shooting guard Kohl Rosario, who is one of the top recruits out of the state of North Carolina.

Rosario, the No. 14 shooting guard in the nation, is known for more than just his skills from downtown. At just 6-foot-5, Rosario is also a menace in the paint, being able to defend bigger opponents as well as get up for a dunk or two during games.

So far, Rosario has played two seasons of varsity basketball for Moravian Prep in Hudson, NC. Over a 46-game high school career, the young shooting guard has already amassed an incredible stat line.

Kohl Rosario high school stats

21.1 points per game

5.8 rebounds per game

2.5 assists per game

1.3 steals per game

0.6 blocks per game

Beyond his high ceiling on the offensive end of the court, one of the most notable parts of Rosario's game is that he has been credited with zero (yes, 0) turnovers throughout his high school tenure, as well as only committing 0.8 fouls per game over the last two seasons.

The Blue Devils have yet to receive any commitments from the class of 2026, but being able to land players like Rosario and Wilkins would give them a step in the right direction for yet another top-tier class of prospects.

Rosario was ranked as the No. 4 prospect out of North Carolina. Wilkins was ranked as the No. 1 recruit out of New Hampshire and the No. 4 overall power forward in the class.

Wilkins was scheduled to announce his commitment at 4 p.m. ET on 247Sports' YouTube channel. He was deciding between Duke and the Maryland Terrapins.