All eyes are on 4-star PF as he decides between the Duke Blue Devils and Maryland

In a week of massive recruiting wins for the Duke Blue Devils, yet another blue-chip prospect is set to announce his commitment.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff put in work to recruit four-star power forward Sebastian Wilkins out of Massachusetts. Now, Wilkins' decision day has arrived, and the young prospect is set to choose between the Blue Devils and the Maryland Terrapins, the final two schools on his list.

Wilkins, who received just a dozen Division I offers, was a four-star recruit from the class of 2026. Ahead of his announcement, On3 had the power forward crystal-balled to the Terps.

Wilkins was scheduled to announce his commitment at 4 p.m. ET on 247Sports' YouTube channel. Prior to his decision, neither program had received a commitment from the class of 2026 (just 17 programs had cemented commitments from the future graduating class).

Wilkins played varsity basketball for Brewster Academy as a high school sophomore. It was rapidly apparent that he would be a star at the next level.

Sebastian Wilkins high school stats

10.5 points per game

4.8 rebounds per game

1.1 assists per game

0.9 steals per game

0.4 blocks per game

Over 34 games, Wilkins amassed 368 points, 162 rebounds, and 37 assists, shooting 55 percent from the field and 37 percent from beyond the arc.

Scheyer had already received a commitment from five-star Italian prospect Dame Sarr, in the class of 2025, earlier in the week, further cementing his recruiting class as the No. 2 group in the nation. It was composed of Sarr, five-star power forward Cameron Boozer, four-star small forward Nikolas Khamenia, and four-star point guard Cayden Boozer.

Blue Devil fans can tune into 247Sports' YouTube channel to see Wilkins' live decision day announcement.