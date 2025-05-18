Jon Scheyer trying to keep Knueppel Duke lineage alive

While Duke basketball rookie Kon Knueppel is gearing up to begin his NBA career as a projected lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer is looking to keep the Knueppel to Duke lineage alive with Knueppel's younger brother, Kager.

Jon Scheyer was at the EYBL Session 2 yesterday to watch Kager play and potentially scout the little brother to Durham. However, he wasn't the only big-time coach watching the young wing, as Arkansas' John Calipari was in the building as well.

Kager is a 6'8, 200-pound small forward coming out of Wisconsin Lutheran High School. A recruit in the class of 2027, he's already picked up a Division I offer from Toledo, but is looking for his stock to grow more as time goes on.

Per Rivals.com, Kager has interest from Marquette and Wisconsin as well.

It would be a few years before Kager could potentially suit up for the Blue Devils as he will be a junior next season, but there's no doubt his stock is surging from the AAU circuit.

On the other hand, Kon is getting ready to begin his professional career and has a great chance to be taken in the top ten of this summer's draft.

Knueppel is potentially the best shooter in this year's draft class while also possessing elite perimeter skills defensively. A physical wing that can guard the one through four and has as good of catch-and-shoot ability as any prospect in the draft, the former Duke rookie is poised for stardom at the NBA level.

However, the Knueppel lineage doesn't end with Kager. After the rising junior, there's Kinston (rising sophomore), Kash (rising freshman), and Kid (eighth grade). The Knueppel family might have the most elite group of names ever.

If the rest of the Knueppel siblings develop the same level of talent that Kon did on his way to a fantastic freshman campaign for the Blue Devils, there's a chance the Knueppel name is on the back of Duke jerseys for several years to come. As Kager's stock continues to rise, we'll see if Scheyer continues to recruit him.