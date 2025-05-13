2025 NBA Draft: Where are the Duke Blue Devils slotted to end up after the NBA Draft Lottery?

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery has now concluded and the order was shaken up quite a bit relative to what the odds were. The Dallas Mavericks won the first overall pick with just a 1.8% chance to do so, and the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz both fell out of the top three after having tied for the highest odds to land the first overall pick.

After Dallas, the second pick was awarded to the San Antonio Spurs, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte, and Utah rounding out the top five.

There's no debate that Duke superstar Cooper Flagg will be the first overall pick in this summer's draft, but let's take a look at where the other Blue Devils in this draft class are slotted to go following the lottery.

#1 overall - Cooper Flagg - Dallas Mavericks

Not many people thought Flagg would be wearing a Mavericks uniform next season, but that will be the case so long as Dallas keeps its pick. This is one of the most intriguing fits for the Naismith National Player of the Year, as the Mavericks have the potential to win now. Kyrie Irving will likely miss a good portion of next season after suffering a torn ACL in March, but there are pieces around the team that make it a legitimate contender when it adds a do-it-all type of guy like Flagg. Dereck Lively II, PJ Washington, and Max Christie are young, talented pieces, and Anthony Davis is one of the most dominant bigs in the NBA when healthy. If the Mavericks can stay healthy as a team and mix in Flagg with all of the skills he possesses, Dallas can certainly make a push to be a top six or seven seed in the West.

#7 overall - Khaman Maluach - New Orleans Pelicans

This would make Maluach teammates with former Duke superstar and #1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson, and is also a fit where Maluach can thrive. New Orleans selected center Yves Missi in the first round last year, and he was one of the most productive rookies in the class this past season. Maluach brings athleticism, ability to run the floor in transition, elite rim protection, and a great pick-and-roll game that he can use with Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum. The Pelicans went through a disaster of a 2024-25 season after Murray missed the majority of the campaign with a ruptured Achilles, but adding Maluach would give New Orleans an elite young defensive frontcourt, and they're a squad poised for a big improvement next year.

#8 overall - Kon Knueppel - Brooklyn Nets

There's been some buzz that Brooklyn could get involved in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes after it was reported that the Bucks star is open to potentially playing for another team, but Knueppel would be a fun add to this young Nets core if they do keep the eighth overall pick. Knueppel might be the best shooter in this class and is also an elite defender at 6'7 on the perimeter. There's a good chance Knueppel could start right away alongside Cam Thomas and has a chance to be one of the most productive rookies next NBA season with the rebuilding Nets.

Two more Blue Devils were mocked by ESPN to get selected on draft night, as Tyrese Proctor is slotted 52nd overall to the Phoenix Suns, and Sion James is mocked 53rd overall to the Utah Jazz. But, it's likely a guarantee that three Blue Devils will be taken in the lottery this summer.