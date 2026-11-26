Duke's cathartic win over UConn on Wednesday night now has a dark cloud hanging over it.

The Blue Devils played far and away their best game of the young season in a 77-63 win over the Huskies in Las Vegas, but they may have lost sophomore wing Dame Sarr in the process.

Sarr, who was having an excellent game on the defensive end of the floor, landed awkwardly on his leg late in the second half. He left the game and did not return, though he did remain on the Duke bench down the stretch of the game and was standing in euphoric celebration as the clock ran out on the Blue Devils' 14-point win.

But after the game, Jon Scheyer provided a troubling update on Sarr's status:

Jon Scheyer said Dame Sarr, who played a key role for the Blue Devils against UConn, will get an MRI after landing awkwardly in the second half. — Myron Medcalf (Matt and Myron, 3-5p ET/ESPN Radio) (@MedcalfByESPN) November 26, 2026

Dame Sarr is set for an MRI after awkward landing during Duke's win over UConn

Sarr had gotten off to a difficult start to his sophomore season, particularly in the losses to Michigan State and Illinois. He was relegated to the bench against Washington State, where he appeared to get Scheyer's message, responding with a strong game in Palm Springs.

He was back in the starting five against UConn, and while he didn't put up strong offensive numbers - six points in 33 minutes - he was terrific on defense, and he competed hard on the glass. He finished with eight rebounds, and he flustered Huskies guard Braylon Mullins, the Duke villain from last year's Elite Eight. Mullins had just 12 points on 12 shot attempts.

It was the kind of effort that Duke needs from Sarr going forward.

They cannot afford to lose him for any amount of time. Hopefully, everything comes back negative on the MRI, and he avoids any long-term injury or anything that will linger and hamper him throughout the season. He is vitally important to what Duke wants to do on both ends of the floor.

Scheyer shortened his rotation in the win over UConn. Duke basically played a seven-man rotation, with only Sebastian Wilkins and Caleb Foster playing major minutes off the bench.

If Sarr has to miss time, Wilkins will likely enter the starting five in his place, and it would likely open up minutes off the bench for freshman Cameron Williams, too.

Scheyer could also choose to play smaller with some three-guard lineups, but Duke would be sacrificing quite a bit of defensive versatility.

Hopefully, none of that comes to pass, and Sarr will be fine. For now, all we can do is hope for the best.