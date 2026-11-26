There was an argument that, through six games, Duke was the most disappointing team in college basketball this season. The Blue Devils hadn't looked anything like the championship contender they were billed to be in the preseason, with non-competitive losses to Michigan State and Illinois and a disjointed performance in a win over Washington State on Saturday.

More than anything against UConn, Jon Scheyer wanted to see this team fight. And fight they certainly did.

In a rematch of last season's Elite Eight, Duke earned some sweet revenge, rolling to a 77-63 win on Wednesday night in Las Vegas to make a loud statement to all the naysayers, present company included, that this team is far from dead.

Here are the biggest observations from Duke's 14-point win:

1. The energy and effort was different from the opening tip for Duke

Regardless of the outcome, it was obvious from the opening tip that Duke brought a renewed energy and effort with them to Las Vegas. They competed hard on both ends of the floor. They dominated UConn on the glass, outrebounding them 43-26.

It wasn't always pretty. Duke turned it over 16 times, for example, but that level of competitiveness can carry this team a long way. It's exactly what Scheyer was begging to see after the first six games of the season.

2. Welcome to Duke, John Blackwell

Finally. We finally saw the John Blackwell we thought Duke was getting from Wisconsin out of the Transfer Portal.

Blackwell looked like the superstar guard that Duke needs him to be against the Huskies, dropping a season-high 25 points, with 20 of them coming in the second half. He shook off a 1-of-5 start to the game by knocking down his final six shot attempts. He sparked the effort from three-point range, knocking down 5-of-6 attempts from distance as Duke shot 47% from deep as a team.

He won't shoot that well every night, but it was nice to see his confidence picking up. He's a huge piece of the puzzle for this team.

3. Patrick Ngongba made a loud statement

Duke used Patrick Ngongba more on the block against UConn, tossing him the ball in the paint and letting him go to work. It worked. The junior big man had a strong all-around game, putting up 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists in the win.

His effort on the glass sparked Duke's dominant showing. He was aggressive from the start of the game, and UConn really had no answers for him on the block:

Patrick Ngongba II WITH AUTHORITY 😤



📺 Duke vs. UConn LIVE on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/8XgnOxREMa — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) November 26, 2026

Also, credit to the 17-year-old, too. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje grew up some in Vegas. He held up in 33 minutes of action and scored 12 points with four rebounds and only two turnovers.

4. Jon Scheyer shortened his rotation

After playing 10-11 guys in the first part of the regular season, Scheyer tightened the leash on his rotation against UConn, and the results speak for themselves. While both Drew Scharnowski and Deron Rippey Jr. logged a couple of minutes, it was really just a seven-man rotation for Scheyer.

He went back to the starting five he used for the first five games: Cayden Boozer, John Blackwell, Dame Sarr, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, and Patrick Ngongba. Caleb Foster and Sebastian Wilkins were the only bench players who played more than three minutes.

There will be games going forward where the rotation is deeper than this, but I would expect a similar strategy next week when Duke heads to Gainesville to face Florida.

5. Dame Sarr's injury is concerning

Sarr embodied the renewed energy and effort that Duke played with on Wednesday night. He didn't score a lot - just six points - but he was a demon on the defensive end of the floor and crashed hard to the glass.

Dame Sarr with elite defense to offense 😮‍💨



📺 Duke vs. UConn LIVE on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/hzKMRrlRnu — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) November 26, 2026

Unfortunately, late in the game, Sarr came down awkwardly on his leg and had to leave. He didn't return. It was a scary situation, but it should be noted that he never went to the locker room, and he was standing with his teammates on the bench and celebrating as Duke closed out the win.

Hopefully it's nothing major, and he'll be good to go next week in Gainesville.