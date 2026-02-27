Jon Scheyer's mentality for non-conference games is one coaches should take note of

One of the most impressive things about Duke head coach Jon Scheyer is how detailed he is in everything. Right down to the most minute details, none of it is by accident. Scheyer wants to be prepared for everything, and that level of detail has shown in the Blue Devils' play this season.

Scheyer's approach recently made headlines with Duke playing a marquee out-of-conference game against Michigan in February on a date that most teams are playing conference games. It was also scheduled at a neutral site, in an arena the Blue Devils could play in during the East Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

The entire season is preparation for March Madness, when the games are win-or-go-home. And Scheyer, having played at Duke and serving as an assistant on Coach K's staff before getting the head job, knows better than most that no success in the regular season matters for Duke fans unless it is accompanied by deep NCAA Tournament runs and national championships.

And it has been 11 years since Duke last won the title. It's the longest drought for the Blue Devils since Mike Krzyzewski led the program to their first title in 1991.

Jon Scheyer's non-conference scheduling has the NCAA Tournament top of mind

So Scheyer's philosophy for non-conference scheduling is with the NCAA Tournament at the front of his mind. He confirmed as much during an interview on the Josh Graham Show this week, answering a flurry of True/False questions with "true" and "somewhat true."

Scheyer confirmed several poorly kept secrets:

Yes, Duke intentionally schedules some non-conference matchups two days apart to simulate the NCAA Tournament.

Yes, Duke requested to play with a Wilson basketball instead of a Nike one against Michigan because Wilson balls will be used during the Big Dance.

And yes, at least in part, playing in Washington DC was with the idea that the Blue Devils could be back in that same building the following month:

Jon Scheyer’s primary focus with Duke’s non-conference schedule is NCAA Tournament preparation.



From one-day preps early on to using Wilson basketballs to scheduling a game in D.C. — at least in part — because the same building will host an East regional.



Catch our full… pic.twitter.com/R1FhK9pn5J — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamShow) February 26, 2026

That meticulous approach to everything might seem over the top for some, but it's exactly what a basketball-obsessed fanbase wants, and it's the exact type of approach that will ultimately lead Duke to another national championship.

Whether that happens this year or not is to be determined, but it's only a matter of time before Scheyer has the Blue Devils as the last team standing in early April.