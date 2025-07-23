Current Duke guard may have just revealed that Blue Devils will land elite five-star 2026 prospect

The Duke basketball program is currently in the mix for several star recruits in the class of 2026, but current Blue Devils guard Darren Harris may have just revealed that the program will land one of the class's top combo guards in Jordan Smith Jr.

On July 21st, Harris sent out a post on X saying, "Doing a Q&A, hit me," and he began answering the comments.

One of the comments was a post of several players at Paul VI Catholic, where Smith attends. The question read, "We bringing home the guy on the right?" Harris then responded with the "bulging eyes "emoji. The guy on the right is the elite combo guard Smith.

So, did Harris just reveal that Smith will end up in Durham? Well, the rising sophomore might have inside information. Harris also attended Paul VI Catholic, and he can be seen in the middle of the post with five of the team's members. Fellow Duke rising sophomore, Patrick Ngongba II, also attended PVI and is on the far left of that photo.

With Harris, Smith, and Ngongba having been teammates in high school, the two current Blue Devils may be recruiting the star guard to Durham.

Smith is the No. 3 overall player, No. 2 combo guard, and No. 1 player out of the state of Virginia per the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. The elite recruit hasn't cut down his list of programs still in consideration. However, On3's Joe Tipton recently reported that Smith has scheduled official visits to Arkansas and Kentucky, but would also like to schedule visits to Duke, Louisville, Indiana, Georgetown, and Syracuse before ultimately committing to a school.

However, Smith has been on campus before and had high praise for Scheyer and the Duke program. Smith took a visit to Duke back in November of 2024.

"I really like Duke and how they're changing the program around," Smith told 247Sports insider Dushawn London after his visit. "The coaches always treated me like family when I went up to visit them. It was really fun. I saw my teammates, and it was a good vibe with them."

There are still plenty of schools in play for the elite guard's services, but Harris may have just revealed Duke is a frontrunner in the race.