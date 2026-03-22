Jon Scheyer dropped a hopeful hint about Caleb Foster's NCAA Tournament future

Duke got one half of its injured starting duo back during its second-round NCAA Tournament win over TCU. After missing five games, sophomore center Patrick Ngongba made his triumphant return, logging 13 minutes and making a massive difference to the box score.

The Blue Devils look like a legitimate contender again with Ngongba back in the lineup.

And now all eyes turn to starting point guard Caleb Foster. While Cayden Boozer has filled in admirably, the added depth and big game experience that Foster would give Duke could be the difference between a national championship and a disappointing end to the season.

Jon Scheyer has previously said that Foster would likely be out until at least the Final Four, assuming Duke can get there without him. But even that has felt optimistic as he recovers from a fractured foot he suffered in the regular-season finale against North Carolina.

Speaking to Jeff Goodman after Duke's win over TCU, Scheyer said something that provides optimism that Foster could be nearing a return. If not for the Sweet 16 and/or Elite Eight, but the Final Four in Indianapolis:

"How can we continue to win and extend the season, and become whole again?" Scheyer said. "Pat was the first domino... Caleb Foster every day is working. Every day. Hopefully we can continue to extend it where he can join us back as well."

Jon Scheyer says Caleb Foster is 'every day working' to make his return for Duke

A Foster return would allow Duke to extend back to a comfortable eight-man rotation. Scheyer hasn't been able to get the minutes he hoped out of Darren Harris, and in Ngongba's return, the Blue Devils still rocked with a seven-man rotation for the majority of the matchup against the Horned Frogs.

That increased depth would be massive for Duke, particularly in the Final Four. While it still seems unlikely that Foster will be able to play next weekend, getting him back in Indianapolis would be a massive boost.

But Duke has to get there first. And, unfortunately, the Selection Committee didn't do the Blue Devils any favors with the East Region. Nothing but national championship-winning coaches await in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, starting with the winner of Kansas and St. John's on Sunday.