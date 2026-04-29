An under-the-radar guard has emerged as a portal possibility for Jon Scheyer and Duke

Duke's biggest roster need remaining is another big body in the frontcourt, one who could be relied on to play significant minutes with the injury history of returning starter Patrick Ngongba at center.

But Duke is also kicking the tires on other players to fill out the roster, too. With the expansion of rosters to 15 players, you're not going to fill it out with 15 guys expecting to play legitimate roles on the team. You need guys who are valuable practice players. Guys like Cameron Sheffield, who exhausted his eligibility following the 2025-26 season.

Enter Loyola's Jacob Theodosiou, an experieced mid-major guard who will reportedly take a visit to Duke on Wednesday:

VIP: Duke is set to host Loyola Maryland guard Jacob Theodosiou for an official visit on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4 veteran has emerged as a late roster name to watch in Durham.



Story here: https://t.co/aGlw7nsUqc — TheDevilsDen.com (@TheDevilsDen) April 28, 2026

Loyola's Jacob Theodosiou is visting Duke on Wednesday

Theodosiou would bring some nice experience to the Duke locker room. He started 49 games over the last two years for Loyola and averaged 13.1 points per game as a junior.

With the five-in-five rule close to taking place, Theodosiou would come to Durham with potentially two years of eligibility remaining. This could allow him to make a name for himself in practice and potentially carve out a role in his final year, or perhaps raise his stock enough to transfer to another power conference team for his final year to play a bigger role in his fifth year.

Theodosiou won't have any allusions if he makes the move to Duke. Scheyer will lay it out plainly for him. He likely has some other suitors who would be willing to offer more playing time, but the allure of putting on the Blue Devils uniform for a kid who wasn't highly recruited out of high school cannot be ignored.

Duke's roster currently sits at 11 confirmed players for next season, with five committed returners, four high school recruits, and two Transfer Portal additions.

That number could be 12, depending on the status of former Rice transfer center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu, who saw action in five games for Duke this past year before suffering a season-ending injury. He was in his final season of eligibility, but he seems like a strong candidate to get a medical redshirt.

Theodosiou would be an end-of-bench type of guy who could play a role in a pinch if Scheyer and the Blue Devils ultimately needed him to.