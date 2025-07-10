Ball Durham
Every former Blue Devil playing in the 2025 NBA Summer League

Duke has dozens of former players in the NBA. Here are all of the young stars who Blue Devil fans can see in action this summer.
Cooper Flagg Celebrates His Number 1 NBA Draft Pick At Dave & Buster's
Cooper Flagg Celebrates His Number 1 NBA Draft Pick At Dave & Buster's

To kick off this summer, the entire Duke starting five was drafted into the NBA. Headlined by the No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and featuring Tyrese Proctor as the cherry on top, Blue Devils flooded the league.

Now, fans are eager to see just how well their favorite Duke Blue Devils can perform at the next level, especially rookies like Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach.

This offseason, nearly a dozen former Blue Devils will play in the NBA's Summer League, flying towards the Las Vegas tournament. Here are all 11 Duke legends that will be in action this summer:

Atlanta Hawks

  • Jack White

Charlotte Hornets

  • Kon Knueppel
  • Sion James

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Tyrese Proctor

Dallas Mavericks

  • Cooper Flagg

Detroit Pistons

  • Trevor Keels

Golden State Warriors

  • Marques Bolden

Los Angeles Lakers

  • DJ Steward

Orlando Magic

  • Wendell Moore

Phoenix Suns

  • Khaman Maluach

Utah Jazz

  • Kyle Flipowski

Of course, these 11 Blue Devils aren far from the only former Duke players in the NBA right now. Flagg teamed up with two players from the brotherhood, Kyrie Irving and Derreck Lively II, when the Mavs drafted him first overall.

Moore will hopefully play alongside former Blue Devil Paolo Banchero for the Jazz and Maluach will likely find himself on the same roster as former Duke star Grayson Allen.

On Thursday, July 10, and Friday, July 11, there is a massive slate of NBA Summer League games, many featuring the Blue Devils listed above.

2025 NBA Summer League schedule

Thursday, July 10

  • New Orleans vs. Minnesota – 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN2
  • Cleveland vs. Indiana – 5 p.m. ET – ESPN+/NBA TV
  • Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn – 5:30 p.m. ET – ESPN2
  • Orlando vs. Sacramento – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+/NBA TV
  • Los Angeles (Lakers) vs. Dallas – 8 p.m. ET – ESPN
  • Denver vs. Milwaukee – 9:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+/NBA TV
  • San Antonio vs. Philadelphia – 10 p.m. ET – ESPN

Friday, July 11

  • Memphis vs. Boston – 4 p.m. ET – ESPN+/NBA TV
  • Atlanta vs. Miami – 4:30 p.m. ET – ESPN2
  • New York vs. Detroit – 6 p.m. ET – ESPN+/NBA TV
  • Utah vs. Charlotte – 7 p.m. ET – ESPN
  • Chicago vs. Toronto –  8 p.m. ET – ESPN+/NBA TV
  • Washington vs. Phoenix – 9 p.m. ET – ESPN
  • Los Angeles (Clippers) vs. Houston – 10 p.m. ET – ESPN+/NBA TV
  • Portland vs. Golden State – 11 p.m. ET – ESPN2
