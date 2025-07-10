Every former Blue Devil playing in the 2025 NBA Summer League

To kick off this summer, the entire Duke starting five was drafted into the NBA. Headlined by the No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and featuring Tyrese Proctor as the cherry on top, Blue Devils flooded the league.

Now, fans are eager to see just how well their favorite Duke Blue Devils can perform at the next level, especially rookies like Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach.

This offseason, nearly a dozen former Blue Devils will play in the NBA's Summer League, flying towards the Las Vegas tournament. Here are all 11 Duke legends that will be in action this summer:

Atlanta Hawks

Jack White

Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel

Sion James

Cleveland Cavaliers

Tyrese Proctor

Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg

Detroit Pistons

Trevor Keels

Golden State Warriors

Marques Bolden

Los Angeles Lakers

DJ Steward

Orlando Magic

Wendell Moore

Phoenix Suns

Khaman Maluach

Utah Jazz

Kyle Flipowski

Of course, these 11 Blue Devils aren far from the only former Duke players in the NBA right now. Flagg teamed up with two players from the brotherhood, Kyrie Irving and Derreck Lively II, when the Mavs drafted him first overall.

Moore will hopefully play alongside former Blue Devil Paolo Banchero for the Jazz and Maluach will likely find himself on the same roster as former Duke star Grayson Allen.

Also read: Former Duke walk-on turned Blue Devils staffer heads to the NBA

On Thursday, July 10, and Friday, July 11, there is a massive slate of NBA Summer League games, many featuring the Blue Devils listed above.

2025 NBA Summer League schedule

Thursday, July 10

New Orleans vs. Minnesota – 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN2

Cleveland vs. Indiana – 5 p.m. ET – ESPN+/NBA TV

Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn – 5:30 p.m. ET – ESPN2

Orlando vs. Sacramento – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+/NBA TV

Los Angeles (Lakers) vs. Dallas – 8 p.m. ET – ESPN

Denver vs. Milwaukee – 9:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+/NBA TV

San Antonio vs. Philadelphia – 10 p.m. ET – ESPN

Friday, July 11