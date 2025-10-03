Jon Scheyer gives his perspective on Duke basketball's roster this season ahead of Countdown to Craziness

Countdown to Craziness, Duke basketball's preseason hype event, will take place at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday, October 3rd. Coming off a Final Four appearance last season, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and his guys are poised for another deep March run in 2025-26. Scheyer and his staff brought in the No. 1-ranked 2025 recruiting class, headlined by Cameron Boozer, but this squad is young, new, and inexperienced. Duke lost its entire starting five from the 2024-25 campaign and will be relying on fairly unproven talent across the board to compete for a National Championship. Regardless, the Blue Devils might be the most talented team in the land. Scheyer recently spoke on the outlook of his team ahead of the season's beginning in just a couple of weeks.

Jon Scheyer gives outlook on Duke basketball's 2025-26 roster

In a recent interview with On3's Jamie Shaw, Scheyer gave his outlook for this season's team.

“I think it’s still being shaped," Scheyer said. "You know, we haven’t had our full team together at one time this year yet. Maliq [Brown] is still out, and hopefully we get him back really soon. But I think the thing that’s consistent with this year’s group is versatility, size, and skill. I think they’ve shown a really good competitiveness so far. And, how we come together beyond that, I think time will tell. We’re still working on it, but I think that versatility and the ability to be a really sound defensive team is what it jumps out to me so far.”

The Blue Devils will need a lot of time in the gym together, with so many new faces on this year's squad, especially with the gauntlet of a non-conference slate that Duke will face, likely the toughest non-conference schedule in the entire country.

“And each year it may vary," Scheyer also said. "Ideally, we’re not as young as we are this year, that’s not the goal. But for me, the challenge and the character of the people we were able to recruit [this season] outweighed the fact that you would want more experience. So I think that’s the fine line, you know.”