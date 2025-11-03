Jon Scheyer credited with NBA team's success despite never stepping foot on the sidelines

Jon Scheyer has done one heck of a job as the Duke basketball head coach, bringing the Blue Devils to a Final Four in 2025. However, he's even getting praise from NBA head coaches, as Charlotte Hornets HC Charles Lee says that Scheyer might as well be on the sidelines with how well Kon Knueppel and Sion James have been playing. Knueppel and James, two former Duke products, were selected by Charlotte with the fourth and 33rd overall picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, respectively. Scheyer has established himself not only as one of the best recruiters in the nation, but one of the best developers of talent as well. He's so good, in fact, that he's getting praise from coaches who he doesn't even work alongside.

Charles Lee says Jon Scheyer "might as well be on the staff" with how well Kon Knueppel and Sion James have ben playing

Both Knueppel and James didn't need much time acclimating to the NBA game, as they've been extremely productive for the Hornets to begin the season. Lee credited Scheyer with how well the pair have been playing despite only having seven games under their belts.

"You know, Coach (Jon) Scheyer might as well be on the staff," Lee said. "He did such a heck of a job laying a foundation with those guys. I owe him a lot."

"Both of them are just about team basketball and winning."

Knueppel is beginning to make a real push for the Rookie of the Year award after recently making NBA history. The sharpshooter knocked down 16 threes through his first four career games, the most of any player through their first four games in league history. Knueppel recently added onto that, as he has now knocked down 22 threes through his first seven games, which is also the most of any player in NBA history.

Despite being a second round pick, James has already become a consistent part of the rotation for the Hornets. He's started two of the team's seven games while averaging 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 66.7% shooting from the field and 72.2% shooting from three on 18 total attempts.

The Hornets are a rising young squad, and the successes of their two rookies from Durham are a huge part of their early season momentum. Lee made sure to give Scheyer his flowers for his role in their developments.