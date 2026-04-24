Jon Scheyer collects his final roster-retention piece with pivotal announcement

Like Thanos assembling the Infinity Gauntlet and placing the final stone, Jon Scheyer just finished his own Infinity Gauntlet of roster retention.

While Cameron Boozer hasn't made his decision official yet, he's all but gone via the NBA Draft. Isaiah Evans declared for the draft earlier in the week, but Duke had already gotten good news with both Cayden Boozer and Patrick Ngongba announcing their returns next year.

The Blue Devils were waiting on a decision from freshman wing Dame Sarr. On Friday, with the draft deadline looming, Sarr made his return to Duke official:

DAME TIME YEAR 2️⃣‼️😈 pic.twitter.com/8ZSuYSqe35 — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 24, 2026

Dame Sarr announces his return to Duke for his sophomore season

Duke could still be active in the Transfer Portal in trying to add a player, particularly a power forward, but Sarr's return solidifies Duke as a legitimate contender again next season.

There's a world in which the talented rising sophomore blossoms into one of college basketball's top two-way wings. He likely would have been a 2nd round pick in this year's NBA Draft, but made the wise decision to return for a second season in Durham to work on his game.

Sarr shot 32% from three as a freshman, and that's a number that, if he can creep it up to the 36% or above range, will have him in contention for the lottery of the 2027 draft.

Sarr has great size at 6-foot-8 and was one of the best perimeter defenders in the country this past season. With Duke likely to roll out a much smaller backcourt next season after the addition of Wisconsin guard John Blackwell, even more will be on Sarr's shoulders at that end of the floor.

But better guard play around him should also lead to even more spacing and more opportunities for open catch-and-shoot threes in the corner for Sarr.

It's been a productive offseason already for Duke, as Scheyer and company once again build one of the best rosters in the country.