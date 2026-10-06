Jon Scheyer and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje were pivotal in Luke Paul's Duke decision

Duke fans have had plenty to be excited about with the roster Jon Scheyer has put together for this upcoming season. After Countdown to Craziness, it seems even more steam and speculation have picked up around this team and the lineup decisions Scheyer will have to make with all the talent he has at his disposal.

The roster Duke is working with this year is no secret, however. Even with the Blue Devils at or near the top of nearly every preseason ranking, the grind for future recruits never really stops. Of course, having a guy like Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje to build around for future classes isn't normal, but Scheyer has been steadily working to solidify the 2027 class.

Recently, Duke hosted 2027 5-star Asa Montgomery during Countdown to Craziness, with the student section doing its thing and leading to some Crystal Ball predictions in Duke's favor. Back in June, Scheyer secured a commitment from 5-star Kager Knueppel, continuing the Knueppel family legacy in Durham. Just this past week, the Blue Devils added 6-foot-6 Australian point guard Luke Paul to the 2027 class.

Paul's recruitment and commitment seemed to pick up rather quickly over the past couple of weeks. However, if there's one thing about Scheyer, it's that when he wants something, he gets it. While that claim doesn't need more evidence, a recent Cairns Taipans article on Paul's decision provided some insight into why the Blue Devils stood out.

Luke Paul sheds light on why Duke was the clear choice

From what it seems, choosing Duke just made sense for Paul. After all, the Blue Devils offer an opportunity that few other programs in the nation can match. The constant spotlight and track record of sending players to the NBA Draft are certainly appealing, but those weren't the only reasons Paul chose Duke.

According to Paul, it didn't take much convincing for Duke to feel like the right choice. “The family aspect of the program appealed to me,” Paul said. “I jumped on the call with Coach Scheyer and the rest of the coaching staff, and really got the feeling that it's going to be home for me."

That feeling of being part of a family is exactly what the Brotherhood is all about. It's not just a slogan; it's an identity that plays a major role in what makes Duke so appealing to recruits and transfers alike. With everything else the Blue Devils have to offer, it makes the decision that much easier for incoming recruits.

Aside from what Duke can offer as a program, Boumtje-Boumtje may have helped seal the deal for Paul. The Australian guard is already looking forward to hitting the court alongside the 17-year-old phenom, saying, “He was one of the reasons I chose Duke. To be able to play the middle pick-and-roll with him or hit him on a pick-and-pop, it's going to be so much fun. I can't wait.”

Boumtje-Boumtje likely shares that sentiment, and that is certainly something to be excited about for next year. For now, though, the focus remains on the current Blue Devils roster and finally cutting down the nets in April under Scheyer.