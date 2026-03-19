Jon Scheyer and Duke getting torched for embarrassing opening vs Siena

The Duke Blue Devils were the No. 1 team in the nation, one of the top teams favored to win the National Championship, the back-to-back ACC Champions, and 27.5-point favorites in their first-round matchup.

None of that seemed to matter when the Blue Devils took the court on Thursday, facing the No. 16-seed Siena Saints in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Saints did more than march in; they stormed the court and built a double-digit lead over the Blue Devils before anyone in the arena could blink. Immediately, fans started letting head coach Jon Scheyer hear exactly what they thought about his team's first-half performance.

Fire jon scheyer. — Kayden (@KaydensXSports) March 19, 2026

Jon Scheyer might be The most Overrated coach in College basketball History! — Future Liv tour Member (@chachuck0) March 19, 2026

Despite leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four just a year ago and the Elite Eight only one year earlier, fans were ready to abandon the Scheyer ship in Durham.

If Duke loses fire Jon Scheyer — Jabari Woods (@jabariwoods93) March 19, 2026

If we lose this please fire Jon Scheyer — oop (@justanotherbatt) March 19, 2026

Just a few days removed from winning the ACC Tournament title for a second year in a row and being named the ACC Coach of the Year only a few days earlier, everyone was ready to toss Scheyer aside as Siena built a 26-16 lead in less than 10 minutes of play.

Jon Scheyer is going to absolutely light these boys up at halftime. This is hilarious, but I'm also always down for a 16 over a 1 😂 — Andru Montague (@AndruM25) March 19, 2026

Duke shrunk the lead back to single digits with a few minutes remaining until halftime, but the usually dominant Blue Devil defense had allowed the Saints to shoot a respectable 59 percent from the field and a jaw-dropping 56 percent from beyond the arc at the 2-minute mark.

All Scheyer had to say when asked about what his team had to do better was, "We have to guard a whole lot better."

"We have to guard a whole lot better."



Jon Scheyer told @TracyWolfson Duke has to guard a whole lot better if they want to take control vs. Siena.#MarchMadness @DukeMBB @NCAABuzzerBters @SickosCBB @ContextFreeCBB pic.twitter.com/hqgqqF5mUU — Bubba Elofskey  (v2) (@BubbaV239368) March 19, 2026

Scheyer is normally the calm and collected head coach, choosing to keep his frustrations inside. In comparison to Mike Krzyzewski's coaching style while he was with the Blue Devils, Scheyer's approach wasn't exactly cutting it for Duke fans.

I don’t trust Jon Scheyer. He doesn’t seem psychotic like Coach K was. — JB (@jaysonbuford) March 19, 2026

At halftime, the Saints held a 43-32 lead over Scheyer's squad, and all of that doubt about Duke winning it all was starting to sound a little more reasonable, even to Blue Devil fans.