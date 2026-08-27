Jon Scheyer and Duke basketball are obvious winners in the ACC's ban of former pros

Following the lead of the Big Ten, SEC, and Big 12, the ACC agreed to a league-wide ban in football and basketball for players who signed pro contracts or declared for the draft and missed the withdrawal deadline.

While this probably isn't the end of the saga in college sports, it's the first step in a positive direction in quite some time. Insanity had been ruling the day, and now common sense might finally be taking back over.

The ACC put out a release on Thursday, banning its member institutions from adding the following types of players to their rosters:

Previously declared for the NFL, NBA, or WNBA Draft, and did not appropriately withdraw consistent with NCAA requirements to retain eligibility.

Signed a contract with the NFL (or other professional football league), NBA/G-League, or WNBA (or affiliate) or any team that is a member of any such league.

For the NBA Summer League, a contract means an Exhibit 10, a Two-Way Contract, or any agreement providing for compensation beyond expenses and a per diem; or

Been listed on any roster for an NFL (or other professional football league), NBA/G-League, or WNBA (or affiliate) team.

It appears that the recent moves by LSU in both football and basketball to add former pros to their rosters were enough to finally bring forth change. Lane Kiffin's football program planned to add Dae'Quan Wright, who recently played in the preseason for the Cleveland Browns.

Will Wade added former St. John's star RJ Luis, who previously signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Boston Celtics' G-League affiliate.

New ACC rules will have no impact on Jon Scheyer and Duke's roster

Scheyer built his roster in Durham the right way, with no players who needed to sue the NCAA to obtain eligibility via temporary restraining orders or preliminary injunctions. Most college sports fans are excited to get back to not knowing what those terms mean.

While it won't affect Scheyer's roster, it could certainly impact the rosters of several of Duke's competitors. One of the big questions now will be whether Seth Trimble will be eligible to play for Louisville or not. While Trimble never signed his Exhibit 10 contract with the Utah Jazz, he did declare for the NBA Draft and never withdrew.

The question for players like Trimble - and former Duke forward Mark Mitchell - will be whether it's fair to enforce that rule on them when they believed at the time they had no other options. When they declared for the draft, there was no avenue for them to return to play college basketball.

The eligibility of players like Trimble and Mitchell will be decided later on, but at the very least, this commonsense legislation can stop the madness around the country. Former pros have no business in college sports.