Former Duke forward may not be eligible to play at Kentucky after all

One of the wildest offseasons in college basketball history took some drastic turns in recent days. With a rash of former pros and class of 2022 players seeking a fifth season of eligibility, conferences took matters into their own hands by passing new rules to block the former pros from coming back to college.

That includes the SEC.

While that particular rule doesn't affect former Duke forward Mark Mitchell, who transferred to Missouri following the 2024 season, another, lesser-known SEC rule could block him from joining Kentucky as he intended.

Mitchell won his case against the NCAA in a Louisville court to get a fifth year of eligibility last Friday. Mitchell never signed an NBA contract, which means the updated eligibility rules the SEC passed would not impact his ability to play.

But the SEC also has a rule that you cannot transfer within the conference outside of the normal transfer window. Since Mitchell never entered the portal after the season, he would technically be ineligible to transfer within the conference, pending some kind of waiver. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey appears set to crack down on schools that are trying to circumvent league rules:

Sources to @CBSSports: Earlier this morning, the SEC finalized the following punishments for any program that tries to roster a player who previously signed a pro contract (and/or declared and didn’t formally withdraw) with the NFL, NBA, G League or WNBA, per bylaw 4.4.3 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/dLAxPwYZMy — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) August 26, 2026

Mark Mitchell's transfer to Kentucky might be in serious jeopardy

Mitchell joining Kentucky was a significant addition for Mark Pope and the Wildcats. He was one of the most dominant forwards in the SEC last season at Missouri, averaging 18.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He would be a difference-maker in Lexington.

But if Sankey and the SEC are serious about enforcing the rules, Kentucky won't be able to take the risk of playing a player whom the league doesn't view as eligible. The list of punishments is extremely prohibitive.

That could mean that Mitchell ends up back on the market. He's got the temporary restraining order against the NCAA, and he doesn't have the NBA contract hanging over his head as a potential red flag for other conferences to avoid him, either.

If he's not eligible to play in the SEC, he's still going to have options to play college basketball next season. There are other teams out there who would love to add a player of his caliber. That could ultimately be bad news for Duke, because Mitchell could find his way back into the ACC and on the Blue Devils' schedule next season. Mitchell would also theoretically have the option to rejoin Missouri without violating established SEC rules, too.

Kentucky and Mitchell will certainly try to fight to get him on the Wildcats' roster, but right now his ability to play for Kentucky in 2026-27 appears to be in real doubt.