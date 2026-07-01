Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje looks ready to help Jon Scheyer sooner than expected

The hype for Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje continues to grow ahead of his arrival at Duke. The 17-year-old soon-to-be true freshman has had a dominant summer on the camp circuit and has brought that dominance with him to the USA Basketball Junior National Team, where he has taken on a starring role as the team runs roughshod over the U17 FIBA World Cup.

Team USA rolled through group play with three dominant victories and picked up right where they left off on Wednesday to begin the knockout rounds of the tournament with a 56-point win over Cameroon.

Boumtje Boumtje had another impressive all-around performance, putting up 19 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals in the blowout win. That brings his averages for the tournament up to 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.3 stocks per game on shooting splits of 59/43/85.

His two-way impact has been undeniable, and perhaps most encouraging has been his three-point shooting, which will really be an aid for Duke next season in stretching the floor. His highlights from today's matchup are below:

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje vs. Cameroon today:



19 points

5/10 FG

2/5 3PT

7/8 FT

7 rebounds

7 assists

2 steals



Averaging 15.8 PPG | 7.5 RPG | 2 SPG | 2.3 BPG | 59% FG | 43% 3PT | 85% FT

pic.twitter.com/3d6qLt3g6r — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) July 1, 2026

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje looks like a big part of the puzzle for Jon Scheyer and Duke right away

Once Boumtje Boumtje committed to Duke at the end of April, the conversation immediately turned to 2027-28. Despite his arriving at college a year early, most expected his role to be small as a freshman before taking on a significant workload as a sophomore.

That no longer appears to be the case.

While there's no doubt that his best basketball is still well in front of him, Boumtje Boumtje looks like a player who is fully capable of helping Scheyer and the Blue Devils right away. The college game will take some adjusting to, particularly with the increased physicality from what he's used to in FIBA. He'll also have some work to do to catch up with his new teammates, who are already in Durham practicing, working out, and developing chemistry together.

But you might not want to be too quick to pencil Cameron Williams into the starting spot at the four next to Patrick Ngongba yet. Boumtje Boumtje is going to have something to say about it, and his ability to stretch the floor will be a serious asset for the Blue Devils, particularly next to a non-shooting five.

Regardless of whether or not he starts, it's becoming more obvious by the day that the talented 5-star incoming freshman isn't going to sit the bench his freshman season. He's going to carve out a sizable role. He'll be an impactful player right away.

This could significantly raise the team's ceiling, which is already among the highest in the country.