Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje looks like a full-grown man among boys in FIBA U17 World Cup

Summer has only just begun, but fall is right around the corner. In the lead-up to the next academic year, top college recruits such as Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje of Duke are living it up at the FIBA U17 World Cup. Boumtje Boumtije made his Team USA debut over the weekend, marveling with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor, 2-of-3 from distance, with five boards and three dimes vs. France.

However, he took it up a notch in his next Team USA game vs. Japan. Over the course of 18 minutes, he had 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting, 2-of-3 from 3-point land, seven rebounds, and a jaw-dropping seven blocks. With him about to turn 18 years old in a few days, Boumtje Boumtje is already looking like a full-grown man among boys. The 7-footer from Spain is about to make some noise in the ACC.

Check out these highlights from Boumtje Boumtje's impressive showing vs. Japan over the weekend.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje today at the U17 World Cup:



18 minutes

16 points

7/8 FG

2/3 3PT

7 rebounds

7 BLOCKS pic.twitter.com/3dwYv5hRvK — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) June 28, 2026

Two things stand out from watching Boumtje Boumtje go to work for Team USA. He might have the frame of a center, but he runs like a gazelle. His combination of motor and agility will afford him many opportunities early on his Duke career. The other key component to his game is he is not afraid to use his muscle when a game requires it. While others are growing into their bodies, he has harnessed his.

All Jon Scheyer and Duke fans abound can do is watch in awe of what this 17 year old is capable of.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje is ready for his next challenge playing for Duke

While there will be players in the ACC who will make Boumtje Boumtje's job a little bit more difficult, it is hard to not see him being an impactful player as a true freshman. Having a father who has played in the NBA and starred at traditional power Georgetown certainly helps him, too. Having already played overseas for FC Barcelona has groomed his game for what is to come throughout his college career.

What has been a huge strength for Scheyer as an up-and-coming head coach is his willingness to let star freshmen play. He is not afraid to let the youngest guys on his teams lead Duke. Boumtje Boumtje is going into advantageous spot, one where the Blue Devils have both savvy veterans and promising newcomers. Playing in the ACC will be a major step up for him, but he looks ready for the challenge.

ALSO READ: Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje divulges why Jon Scheyer, Duke stood out in his recruitment

Moving forward, it is all about working Boumtje Boumtje into the rotation and finding spots for him to establish and maintain confidence. Duke is fortunate to be a team built to go on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Being so deep will afford Scheyer more chances to see what Boumtje Boumtje can do within the context of a season. He might not dominate quite like this right away, but it is in him.

Look for Boumtje Boumtje to make major impacts on defense, in transition, and from beyond the arc.