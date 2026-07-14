Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje details why UNC was never on Duke’s level in his recruitment

It may not have felt that way at the time, but there was no bigger recruiting battle in the 2026 cycle for Jon Scheyer than the one for 5-star Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

While he was already considered a high-level prospect when he made his decision, his stock soared after a dominant summer to the point that some are already making the argument that he'll be the top NBA prospect in college basketball next season.

The fact that Scheyer won that recruiting battle head-to-head with Michael Malone and North Carolina makes the win that much sweeter.

Boumtje Boumtje recently arrived on campus after putting the cherry on top of his unbelievable summer by leading the USA U17 team to the FIBA World Cup gold medal while earning MVP honors.

He sat down with rising Duke sophomore Dame Sarr, himself a product of FC Barcelona, and detailed the reason Duke came out on top in his recruitment.

"Really just my gut feeling," Boumtje Boutmje said. "I liked a lot of the schools that I had offers from. At the end of the day, I think the thing that sold it was if I go to one of these schools, I feel like I'm missing out on Duke. I didn't feel that way for other schools. ...I feel like I would have been missing out on Duke if I had gone to UNC."

UNC couldn't replicate the feeling that Duke gave 5-star Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje

You can't fake a feeling. Boumtje Boumtje may have had an easier path to playing time in Chapel Hill or other places than he will at Durham, but the other programs, UNC included, couldn't offer what Duke could.

There's no better place to go and develop to try and become the best version of your basketball self than with the Blue Devils. Scheyer, and Coach K before him, have turned out pro after pro after pro.

Scheyer has leaned into analytics and professional development even further this offseason with some of the assistant coaching hires he's made.

Boumtje Boumtje knew it was going to be a two-year plan wherever he decided to attend college. He's not eligible for the NBA Draft until the 2028 cycle. So his development over the next two seasons is pivotal, and he knew there was no better place for that than in Durham.

There are a lot of good programs out there, but there's only one Duke. That's something that was clear to Boumtje Boumtje during his recruitment.