Darian Mensah discussing his Miami transfer along with Cooper Barkate must sicken Duke fans

Familiar faces in new places. That is what we have to come to grips with in the wonderful world of the transfer portal. After spending one glorious season together at Duke, two former Blue Devils stars Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate left Durham for all the allure that Coral Gables could ever hope to offer. Together, they are all about The U, hoping to help Miami win its first ACC Championship to date.

When it was his turn to speak at ACC Media Days, Mensah touched on Barkate and the transfer itself.

"He's been super important for me. Going through anything that's hard with your best friend makes it that much easier," Mensah said. "We're from the same area and have a lot of the same interests, so we spend a lot of time together. I'm just excited about the year he's going to have."

Mensah then addressed all the noise stemming from their controversial decision to transfer to Miami.

"I just block it out," Mensah continued. "I want to lead the guys in the sense that we have to put our heads down and go to work each and every day or those goals won't be there."

No, Mensah and Barkate did not start their college careers at Duke. Mensah originally played for Jon Sumrall at Tulane, while Barkate cut his teeth catching passes at Harvard over in the Ivy League. To say they should not be allowed to transfer would be so hypocritical of Duke. That being said, the way that Mensah and Barkate went about it should have Duke fans and Manny Diaz feeling a certain way.

Add in Mario Cristobal winning at Diaz's former place of employment with his Duke players is so rich.

Darian Mensah, Cooper Barkate are at Miami because of Duke connection

Let's not make up a narrative as we go along, like Miami is trying to do here. Miami may have played for a national title, but the Hurricanes are not the reigning ACC Champions. Duke is. As a matter of fact, Miami has never won the ACC since coming over from the Big East a generation ago. Admittedly, it is a strange case that could likely go away in due time, but let's not put the cart in front of the horse.

Because Miami was playing so late into the season, the transfer portal had nearly come to a close for all but the Hurricanes and the national champion Indiana Hoosiers. This narrow window allowed for Mensah to use his newfound leverage from winning the ACC to his advantage. At seemingly the 11th hour, he and Barkate left Durham for Coral Gables under major scrutiny. It alienated so many people.

While the rules did allow for them to transfer to Miami, that does not make this feel any less unethical. Together, Mensah and Barkate face immense pressure coming aboard with the Canes. Not only does Miami need to make it back to the College Football Playoff, but it needs to win the ACC outright. Yes, a national title victory should be a primary goal for them, but this all feels like Miami is taking a shortcut.

ALSO READ: Mario Cristobal's revisionist Darian Mensah history isn't sitting well with Duke fans

Overall, we cannot help but sit back and wonder how much praise Duke would have received this offseason if Mensah and Barkate had stayed. A shot at an ACC repeat would be very much up for discussion. While Mensah's replacement in San Jose State transfer Walker Eget can really spin it, he is going to need more than just Nate Sheppard being otherworldly in the backfield to recreate last fall.

This all just goes to show that you have to take advantage of every situation that is thrown your way.