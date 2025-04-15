Isaiah Evans breaks silence with cryptic message as Duke basketball awaits decision

There has been no movement within the Duke basketball roster since the season ended and fans are trying to put together any piece of evidence that could lead to figuring out the next steps for its players.

The most recent clue comes from Isaiah Evans, who has emerged as a popular player around the country since the year ended.

Evans has all three options available to him; return to Duke for his sophomore season, declare for the NBA Draft, or enter the transfer portal.

The freshman was an electric scorer off the bench for the Blue Devils this year but did not play much in its loss to Houston in the Final Four.

However, with a lot of attention around his every move, he posted a photo of himself celebrating a 3-pointer on his Instagram story on Monday afternoon. The post was likely a part of an NIL contract with PoetrYY Finance, which featured him in a video as Duke was preparing for the Final Four.

Still, it gave fans some hope that he could return to Durham for another season.

Evans also posted a photo dump recapping his year at Duke as soon as it was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.

He averaged 6.8 points per game this season while shooting 41.6-percent (62-for-149) from 3-point range but only scored a total of nine points in five NCAA Tournament games.

Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach will declare for the NBA Draft — pending their official announcements — and the biggest decisions that await Jon Scheyer are from Isaiah Evans, Tyrese Proctor, and Caleb Foster.

Duke also has the top ranked recruiting class entering campus this summer headlined by Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the twin sons of Blue Devil Hall of Famer Carlos Boozer.

Roster news is expected this week from the Blue Devils.