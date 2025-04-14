Lack of movement surrounding Duke basketball roster could be good sign for retention

The Duke basketball season has been over for more than seven days and there has been nothing but rumors and speculation about its roster, but no formal decisions regarding the future of the program.

It’s a topic that is making many frustrated, but it could be a good sign for the roster continuity of the Blue Devils, which remains the biggest key in this era of college basketball.

Duke will lose at least three players to the NBA Draft in freshmen superstars Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach but there are questions surrounding the future of Tyrese Proctor and if he will return for his senior season or head to the pros.

Transfer rumors have circled Isaiah Evans’ name after he showed glimpses of excellence during his rookie year but was never a major part of the rotation, especially in the season ending loss to Houston.

There’s also the drama around Caleb Foster, who rode a rollercoaster of emotions this season from being a starter to a forgotten player before landing in key spots during the postseason.

But could the lack of movement with the roster and chatter around transfer players be a good sign?

Could it mean one offseason after only seeing two scholarship players return that Duke is putting more of an emphasis on roster retention and building its star-studded incoming recruiting class around its core?

The Blue Devils are also trying to add one more player to its freshmen class in 5-star forward Nate Ament after already having commitments from Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Shelton Henderson, and Nikolas Khamenia.

Everything is on the table for Duke but expect news to finally emerge from Durham about the next steps in building the 2025-26 roster this week as Jon Scheyer tries to get the program back to a Final Four.