Insider deems Duke basketball's loss to Texas Tech 'the worst loss of Scheyer's career'

The Duke basketball program collapsed in the second half on Saturday night, blowing a 17-point lead to No. 19 Texas Tech en route to falling for the first time this season, 82-81, at Madison Square Garden. It was a game the Blue Devils had absolutely no business losing, but a lack of defensive intensity, mixed with the inability to knock down free throws, plagued the program from earning a fifth ranked victory. It's just one game, and losses are obviously going to happen, but the way Duke lost is what will make Duke fans lose sleep. The Blue Devils were in control for the first 30 minutes, and Texas Tech was plagued with injuries and was in serious foul trouble. The first loss of the campaign for the Blue Devils should not have happened in New York City on Saturday.

Head coach Jon Scheyer has been nothing short of fantastic through his three and some years in Durham. He's brought Duke to a Final Four, an Elite Eight, and became the first coach in ACC history to win two conference tournament titles in his first three seasons. There haven't been many ugly losses under Scheyer, but they've happened, mainly in last season's Final Four against Houston. However, this loss to the Red Raiders might take the cake.

CBS Sports insider Matt Norlander calls Duke's loss to Texas Tech "the worst loss of [Jon] Scheyer's career so far"

On a recent episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, CBS Sports college basketball insider Matt Norlander didn't mince words on the Blue Devils' epic collapse.

"I do think this is the worst loss of [Jon] Scheyer's career so far," Norlander said. "You just, you blow it in this kind of style after you had that lead. Boozer has another beastly game."

This was the first time Duke lost a game after leading by 17 points since 2007. Despite Boozer going for 23 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, the supporting cast was unable to generate enough offense to keep the Red Raiders at arm's reach.

Outside of Boozer, the rest of Duke's starting five combined for 24 points. 34 bench points from the Blue Devils provided a huge boost, but the lack of consistent guard play is becoming a major concern. Add to that a 17-of-29 (59%) performance from Duke from the charity stripe and Duke allowing Texas Tech to shoot 62% from the field in the second half, and it became a contest the Blue Devils didn't deserve to win.

Duke's Final Four collapse last season is arguably the biggest in NCAA Tournament recent memory, but Saturday night's crumbling is right up there as one of the worst losses through Scheyer's short tenure in Durham.