Injuries continue to plague former Duke basketball star from becoming elite talent in the NBA

Former Duke basketball star Dereck Lively II will miss the remainder of the 2025 NBA regular season as he will undergo a right foot procedure due to lingering discomfort. The center appeared in seven games this season, but is expected to make a full recovery and be ready to go by next season's training camp.

Lively, the 12th overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2023 NBA Draft, has been a major contributor for the franchise since he entered the league, establishing himself as one of the most promising young bigs in the NBA. The 7'1, 230-pound center averaged 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks a game as a rookie en route to being named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. Lively was also a major presence throughout the Mavericks' 2024 playoff run, which resulted in a trip to the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Unfortunately for Lively, injuries have begun to plague his young career and have limited him from developing into a true star.

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II will undergo season-ending right foot procedure to address lingering discomfort, sources tell me and Tim MacMahon. Lively, who played 7 games this season, is expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/OWWnqnS1lD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 10, 2025

When he's on the court, it's easy to see how impactful Lively is. He's shot 70% from the field or better in each of his first two seasons in the NBA, while averaging 1.5 blocks a night across his first two years. Unfortunately, injuries are starting to become a serious issue.

Lively has only appeared in 98 of a possible 185 regular season games, making him available just 53% of the time during the regular season throughout his career. The former Blue Devil had right foot surgery in July, and also missed over two months last season with a stress fracture in his right ankle.

The 21-year-old averaged 16.4 minutes a game across the seven he appeared in before being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, averaging 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks.

Ideally, this surgery will clean up the issue for good and get Lively ready for the 2026-27 season, which will be his fourth in the league.

In his one season with Duke, Lively averaged 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks, being named to the 2023 ACC All-Freshman Team and ACC All-Defensive Team.