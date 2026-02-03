Final odds and predictions for No. 4 Duke vs Boston College men's basketball

In search of their 10th conference win of the season, the Duke Blue Devils are about to host the Boston College Eagles, who are in just about as opposite a position as possible.

So far this season, the Eagles have gone 9-12 overall and just 2-6 against ACC opponents. Simply put, Boston College is struggling, and a trip to Cameron Indoor in Durham isn't going to make things any easier.

No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. Boston College Eagles final odds

Spread: -27.5 Duke

Money line: -20,000 Duke, +3,500 Boston College

Point total (over/under): +/-139.5

Unsurprisingly, with how the first 21 games of the season have gone, Duke is heavily favored in the matchup, by odds that might shock even the most experienced sports gamblers. To put those numbers into actually understandable words:

Duke is favored to win by 27.5 points. If you want to make $100 off of Duke, you need to bet $10,000 on the Blue Devils. If you want to make $3,000 on the Eagles, you only need to bet $100 on Boston College. The expected combined point total for the two teams is 139.5 points.

Player-specific odds for Duke men's basketball vs. Boston College

Patrick Ngongba II ( DUKE ): +/-10.5 points, +/-5.5 rebounds

): +/-10.5 points, +/-5.5 rebounds Isaiah Evans ( DUKE ): +/-13.5 points

): +/-13.5 points Cameron Boozer ( DUKE ): +/-23.5 points, +/- 10.5 rebounds

): +/-23.5 points, +/- 10.5 rebounds Donald Hand Jr. ( BC ): +/-10.5 points

): +/-10.5 points Fred Payne (BC): +/-13.5 points

Final score prediction: 91 Duke, 67 Boston College

It shouldn't be surprising if the Blue Devils and head coach Jon Scheyer, quite literally, run away with this game and beat the Eagles by 25 points or more (paying attention to the spread, or not).