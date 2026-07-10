How to watch Grizzlies vs Bulls: Cam Boozer looks to make Caleb Wilson eat his words

You gotta give the NBA credit for one thing: they know how to create drama and get eyeballs on television sets for Summer League action.

To kick off the Las Vegas Summer League, Thursday night's primetime matchup pitted No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa against No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson. On Friday night in primetime, it'll be No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer vs. No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson, with the added intrigue of the Duke-UNC rivalry in the background.

You can bet Blue Devils and Heels fans will be tuning in, hoping to see their star get the better of the other.

And for Boozer, tonight's matchup comes with the added motivation of revenge and looking to make Wilson eat his recent words.

“I played all of them, Wilson said of the three players taken ahead of him in the draft. "You know what happened when I played them. I get to play them in summer league too."

Boozer and Wilson met one time this past season, with North Carolina pulling off a stunning come-from-behind upset over Duke in Chapel Hill. Boozer edged Wilson statistically with a double-double of24/11, but Wilson's 23 points were instrumental in the UNC win.

In the rematch in Durham, Duke won in a rout, but Wilson missed the game due to injury.

How to watch Cameron Boozer's first NBA matchup vs. Caleb Wilson in Summer League

Date: Friday, July 10th

Friday, July 10th Time: 8:00 pm E.T.

8:00 pm E.T. Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

The matchup will be exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime, so you'll need a subscription to the service in order to see the game.

This will be Wilson's Summer League debut, but Boozer has a couple of games under his belt with his Grizzlies teammates. Memphis participated in the Salt Lake City Summer League, with Boozer playing in two games.

He made his debut on the 4th of July against the Thunder, scoring 15 points with four rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes. He played again on July 6th against the Jazz, finishing with an efficient 18 points and seven rebounds in a losing effort.

Those non-Las Vegas Summer League games always fly a bit under the radar. Tonight's game against Wilson's Bulls will not. All eyes will be on the matchup as Boozer looks to exert his dominance against his Tobacco Road rival and prove to him, and everyone else, why he was rightfully selected one pick ahead of him.