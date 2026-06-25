Early Summer League schedule release includes massive Cameron Boozer showdown

Memphis Grizzlies and Duke fans alike will be tuning in this summer to watch Cameron Boozer play in Summer League to make his pro debut.

The full Summer League schedule hasn't been released yet, but certain games are beginning to leak. Boozer will likely make his debut before Las Vegas. The Grizzlies will play in the Salt Lake City Summer League the week before traveling to Vegas. Boozer's Summer League debut, barring something unforeseen, will be on the 4th of July against the Oklahoma City Thunder, per the schedule.

Two days later, Boozer could go head-to-head against Darryn Peterson in a Grizzlies-Jazz matchup on July 6th. Memphis finishes up its time in Salt Lake City with a game against the Atlanta Hawks on July 7th.

After that, the Grizzlies head to Vegas. The only scheduled game for the Grizzlies so far is sure to bring a lot of eyeballs to TV screens.

On July 10th, the Grizzlies will face the Chicago Bulls. It will be the first matchup between Boozer and UNC's Caleb Wilson in the NBA.

Cameron Boozer will face off with Caleb Wilson in his Las Vegas Summer League debut

The NBA certainly knows how to create drama. The only two games on the docket so far for the Vegas Summer League are the Wizards and Jazz on July 9th and the Grizzlies and Bulls on July 10th. That pits the No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa against the No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson to kick things off, and then the No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer against the No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson.

The Wizards and Jazz will play in primetime on ESPN on Thursday. Duke fans can catch Boozer against Wilson on Prime Video on Friday night.

Boozer and Wilson only met head-to-head once in college, with the UNC star missing the game in Cameron Indoor to finish the regular season due to injury.

Wilson's 23 points helped North Carolina stun Duke at the Dean Dome in February. Boozer did what he could for the Blue Devils, putting up 24 points and 11 rebounds in a losing effort. A month later with Wilson sidelined, Duke rolled to a 15-point home win over North Carolina with Boozer dropping 26 points and 15 rebounds.

Their Summer League matchup will bring plenty of intrigue, though it will ultimately be quickly forgotten. For basketball-starved fans, however, this year's Summer League is sure to be hotly anticipated with one of the best rookie classes in years making their professional debuts.