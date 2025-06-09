How to watch Duke's deciding game vs. Murray State in Durham Super Regional

With the series tied at a game apiece, the Duke Blue Devils and Murray State Racers turn toward a deciding game on Monday night, determining which team will advance to the 2025 College World Series.

In the first game, Duke fell behind by two runs before bringing in seven runs of their own, defeating the Racers 7-4 by the end of nine innings. However, in the second game, Murray State's bats were white hot as the Racers scored a jaw-dropping 19 runs to defeat the Blue Devils 19-9 and even the series.

Now, with just one game standing in the way of Duke's fourth-ever College World Series appearance (the first since 1961), the Blue Devils are hoping to respond to the walloping with one of their own.

How to watch Duke vs. Murray State - Super Regionals, Game 3

Date & Time: Monday, June 9 at 7 p.m. ET

Location: Jack Coombs Field, Durham, NC

TV/Streaming: ESPN, fuboTV

Live stats: NCAA

So far this season, Duke has amassed an impressive 41-20 record, sweeping conference opponents like Virginia and Pittsburgh along the way. In the Athens Regional, the Blue Devils defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys twice and the host team, the Georgia Bulldogs, to advance to their home-based Super Regionals.

Murray State shocked the world when it avoided elimination in the Regional Round, defeating the No. 18 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (twice) to move on to the Super Regional Round.

This year is the first time that the Racers have ever advanced to the Super Regionals, never making a previous appearance in the College World Series. The Blue Devils' advance to the CWS in 1952, 1953, and 1961, but have never captured the national title.