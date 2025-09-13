Homecoming or revenge? Final betting odds and predictions for Duke vs. Tulane

After a very disappointing loss at home to No. 9 Illinois last weekend, the Duke football program is in desperate need of a signature win to add to its resumé. At this point, the Blue Devils will likely need to win out for the remainder of the season to have any shot at a College Football Playoff berth. Duke will look to start that streak on Saturday, as the Blue Devils will hit the road for the first time this season, heading to New Orleans to take on Tulane. Not only is this a crucial game for Duke to win, but it's also a homecoming game for Duke quarterback Darian Mensah, who transferred to Duke from Tulane this past offseason. One of the top non-power conference programs college football has to offer this season, the Blue Devils will need to clean up self-imposed errors to secure a win in a hostile environment.

What are the betting odds for Duke vs. Tulane?

The betting odds for Duke and Tulane have continuously shifted throughout the week. The Blue Devils entered the week at a 2.5-point underdog, then were slotted as a 1.5-point favorite, and are now underdogs again. Currently, according to FanDuel, Tulane is a 1.5-point favorite (-110) with Duke as a 1.5-point underdog (-110). Duke's moneyline is +100 while Tulane's is -120. The total points Over/Under for the matchup is 52.5. With the lines shifting all week and looking at the current odds, sportsbooks seem to think this contest will be a tight shootout.

Duke vs. Tulane predictions

The Blue Devils were in a position to win until the fourth quarter. After entering the halftime locker room down 14-13, Duke responded in the final 30 minutes with turnovers and several dropped passes. Duke finished the game committing five turnovers that turned into 21 Illini points, three of those by quarterback Darian Mensah.

It will be interesting to see the environment for Mensah, who transferred to Duke this past offseason from Tulane. Will fans cheer for him, or will they make his life miserable? Time will tell, but Mensah will need to drown out the noise and continue his solid play.

Tulane is coming off a 33-31 nail-biter victory over South Alabama, and there's no doubt Duke's the better team. The Blue Devils must limit turnovers and find an offensive rhythm, but even on the road, Duke should win this one.

Final score prediction: Duke wins 29-24.